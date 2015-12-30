GFH Financial reverses Kuwait delisting plan after rules change

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The board of GFH Financial Group

has suspended its decision to delist from the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the company said on Wednesday.

GFH said the decision was made at a board meeting on the previous day and was passed in light of executive management’s recommendations and recent amendments to the rules of the country’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

In a statement earlier this week, GFH said the amendments “have resolved many of the shortfalls of the preceding regulations on disclosure and transparency, including those which were conflicting with GFH’s other regulators’ requirements”.

The amended Kuwaiti regulations allow listed companies to postpone the disclosure of material information without obtaining the CMA’s prior approval, if the information might damage the confidentiality of negotiations or implementation of a transaction, GFH said. Disclsoure requirements were also eased in other ways.

In September, the sharia-compliant investment firm had said it would voluntarily delist from Kuwait in order to focus trading on its home market Bahrain and the main secondary market for its shares, Dubai. It said it also wanted to avoid any risk of violating rules in Kuwait which contradicted regulations in its home market. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)