FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bahrain's GFH says may buy control of Bank Al Khair
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's GFH says may buy control of Bank Al Khair

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group (GFH) has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a majority stake in Bank Al Khair, a Bahraini lender with a presence in several countries, GFH said on Monday.

GFH didn't give any financial details but said the acquisition, if it went ahead, would "create a larger financial group having banking operations within GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countil), UK, Malaysia, Turkey, Pakistan and India".

Founded in 2004, Bank Al Khair is an Islamic bank with total assets of $580.5 million as of March 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The deal is subject to approval by the boards of directors and shareholders of the banks, as well as completion of due diligence and regulatory approvals, Dubai-listed GFH said, adding that the structure of the acquisition also had to be agreed.

The acquisition would benefit shareholders of the combined entity, although the impact on GFH's financial position cannot be measured at the moment, it added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.