FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's GFH says to buy mall in Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's GFH says to buy mall in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House (GFH) will buy a mall in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah for 180 million riyals ($48 million), the investment firm said on Sunday.

The investment will produce an average semi-annual cash return of 12 percent and the same internal rate of return over the investment period, GFH said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

The company did not state when a deal to acquire the Jeddah mall would be concluded.

$1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.