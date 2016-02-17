FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi Financial Group lifts stake in GFH to 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The capital markets arm of Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) has raised its stake in Dubai-listed GFH Financial Group to 10 percent, ADFG said on Wednesday.

Integrated Capital’s stake was 7.4 percent previously, data from the Dubai Financial Market shows.

Bahrain-based GFH, an Islamic investment bank, is among the most traded stocks on Dubai’s bourse. The shares have gained 41 percent since the end of November, while Dubai’s index fell 4.4 percent over the same period.

ADFG has about $3.2 billion in assets under management, its statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.