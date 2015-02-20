FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BGC Partners set to buy GFI Group for $6.10/shr
February 20, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

BGC Partners set to buy GFI Group for $6.10/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc’s move to buy rival GFI Group Inc for $6.10 per share received a boost after GFI’s board agreed to support the tender offer.

GFI shareholders last month rejected a planned acquisition by CME Group Inc, clearing the way for BGC’s takeover.

BGC went hostile with its previous offer of $5.25 per share in October after talks between the companies hit a deadlock. BGC’s latest all-cash offer values GFI at $777.8 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

