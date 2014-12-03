FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME raises GFI offer to match BGC's hostile bid
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

CME raises GFI offer to match BGC's hostile bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Futures market operator CME Group Inc raised its agreed-upon offer for derivatives broker GFI Group Inc to $5.25 per share from $4.55, matching inter-dealer broker BGC Partners Inc’s hostile bid for GFI in October.

CME’s stock-and-cash offer follows BGC’s all-cash tender offer of $5.25 per share for the 86.5 percent of GFI that it does not already own.

For each share held, GFI stockholders can chose to receive cash or CME’s Class A common stock based on the 10-day average closing price of CME’s stock prior to the closing date of the transaction.

Chicago-based CME plans to spin off GFI’s wholesale brokerage business to a private consortium controlled by GFI management for $254 million, up from $165 million in its previous offer, and the assumption of about $72 million of unvested deferred compensation and other liabilities, the companies said.

CME will retain GFI units, Trayport, a trading software provider in the European energy markets, and FENICS, a provider of analytics and risk management services for over-the-counter forex options markets.

Barclays is the financial adviser to CME and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal adviser.

Jefferies Group is the financial adviser to GFI and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is its legal adviser. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.