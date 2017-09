Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gfk SE

* Q3 sales 357 million eur

* Q3 ebit 36.9 million eur

* Q3 net profit 17.3 million eur

* Says expects that muted sales development of first nine months cannot be fully compensated with strong growth in q4

* Says still sees organic sales growth of minus 1.5 to zero percent, margin of 12-12.5 percent