Acceleratio Capital to offer 43.50 euros per share in GfK - KKR

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - KKR-backed holding company Acceleratio Capital will make a voluntary public tender offer for shares in market research company GfK, the buyout fund said in a statement on Thursday.

Acceleratio Capital will offer 43.50 euros per share, a 30 percent premium on Wednesday's closing price.

The management and supervisory boards of GfK welcome the offer, and subject to a review of the offer document, intend to recommend that GfK shareholders accept it, the statement said.

Following a successful tender offer, Acceleratio Capital N.V. and GfK Verein would jointly own at least three-quarters of GfK shares. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)