Investor reaches for German market research firm GfK

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts on Thursday drew up a takeover offer for German market research firm GfK that allows its majority shareholder to maintain its stake, sending up GfK shares.

Acceleratio Capital NV, which is controlled by KKR said it offered to pay 43.50 euros ($46.92) per share in an all cash transaction for all outstanding shares, a 44-percent premium on GfK's stock price.

The investor added that GfK's board of management and supervisory board were supporting a sale and that its majority investor, GfK Verein, could keep its 56.46-percent stake.

GfK shares extended gains on the news and were up by 4.3 percent at 1130 GMT. The shares were halted and will resume trading at around 1200 GMT, Deutsche Boerse said.

GfK's majority owner, the GfK Verein, in late August said it was not considering a sale of its 56.5 percent stake in GfK. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)