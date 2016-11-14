FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CORRECTED-Gfk expects full-year sales to drop after weak third quarter
November 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-Gfk expects full-year sales to drop after weak third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes word "significant" from headline, second bullet point)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - German market research services provider Gfk reported a further decline in quarterly sales on Monday and said it expects a similar trend in the final quarter, mainly due to weak order intake in its Consumer Experiences business.

* Gfk's 9-month sales fell 3.7 percent to 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion). The company's consolidated total income for the period swung to a loss of 139.4 million compared with a profit of 51.4 million last year.

* Gfk expects a sales decline for the full year and margins below the previous year's levels, saying market conditions remain challenging in the fourth quarter.

* "The development shows a mixed picture, and we are still not satisfied," management board representative Gerhard Hausruckinger said in a statement.

* GfK also said it will not invest the roughly 180 million euros originally budgeted for 2016. It now expects to invest about 130 million, lowering the cash it set aside for acquisitions by 50 million. ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Reporting by Daria Kowalewska; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
