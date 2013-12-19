Germany's GfK faces profit drop on 112.5 mln euros of writedowns

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German market research group GfK is bracing for a “significant” drop in earnings as the company is adjusting goodwill by 112.5 million euros ($153.77 million).

The decrease in value, caused by a “reassessment” of mid-term growth prospects for the consumer experiences sector, will neither affect GfK’s adjusted operating income nor cash flow, the Nuremberg-based company said late on Thursday.

With about 1.5 billion euros in annual sales and 13,000 employees, GfK is one of the world’s largest market research companies.

GfK, due to publish its monthly consumer confidence index for Europe’s biggest economy on Friday, said on Nov. 15 that third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 12.5 percent to 49.9 million euros and maintained its outlook for 2013.