FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Gottex accountant charged in U.S. with embezzling $3.4 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Ex-Gottex accountant charged in U.S. with embezzling $3.4 million

Nate Raymond

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former accountant for Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd has been criminally charged with embezzling nearly $3.4 million over a four-year period from the Swiss hedge fund firm.

Gary Tiffany, 32, was arrested on Monday and charged in a criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Boston with bank fraud, wire fraud and engaging in illegal monetary transactions, prosecutors said.

Switzerland-based Gottex, which has $7.4 billion in assets under management, was not identified by name in the complaint. But regulatory and other documents show it employed Tiffany, who was terminated last year.

Neither a spokesman for Gottex nor a lawyer for Tiffany responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Authorities said that Tiffany joined the company in June 2010 as an accounting associate and acted as its main bookkeeper and as the office manager for its New York and Boston offices.

According the complaint, from April 2011 through November 2015, Tiffany wired funds from the company’s accounts to his own and forged checks in order to embezzle $3.38 million.

He concealed the scheme by making false entries in the company’s accounting system and by manipulating its bank statements to remove references to wire transfers he made into his own personal accounts, prosecutors said.

Tiffany’s theft was only discovered after he was laid off in mid-2015 amid a company downsizing, when his replacement reviewed the company’s bank statements, the complaint said.

In an email to his former supervisor in London on Nov. 17, Tiffany said he “made terrible mistakes and choices in my life” and that he felt guilt and shame for his choices, the complaint said.

Days later, he admitted to two other executives that he had transferred $1 million to himself and spent it, the complaint said.

The case is U.S. v. Tiffany, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 16-mj-01055.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.