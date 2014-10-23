FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Banorte says 3rd-qtr net profit rises 15 pct on year
October 23, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Banorte says 3rd-qtr net profit rises 15 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico’s fourth-largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent from the same period last year, mostly as a result of its increased stake in a pensions and insurance unit.

The bank’s net profit rose to 4.04 billion pesos ($301 million) for the July-September period.

Banorte did not give a figure for the year-earlier quarterly profit in its initial press release. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)

