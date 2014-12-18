MOVES-Wolfgang Mantke joins GFT's risk management practice

Dec 18 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies AG, a provider of advisory, consulting and software to the investment banking industry, has appointed Wolfgang Mantke a principal consultant in its risk management practice.

Mantke joins from the Royal Bank of Scotland in London, where he spent three years as a market risk manager in the investment banking division, GFT said.

He has extensive experience in designing, implementing and employing risk management solutions, the company said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)