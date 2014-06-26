BRIEF-GFT Technologies is taking over over Rule Financial Ltd

June 26 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies AG : * Says is taking over the British-based Rule Financial Limited * Says parties agreed to maintain secrecy about the amount of the purchase

price * Says as a result of the takeover, the GFT Group expects an additional

turnover of around EUR 42 million in the second half of 2014 * Says this means that the GFT group’s turnover forecast for the 2014 financial

year will increase to around EUR 352 million * Says annual forecast for the EBITDA will increase by EUR 1.50 million to EUR

29.50 million * Says ebt forecast for the GFT Group will remain unchanged at EUR 23.00

million * Says group workforce to increase by about 660 employees in UK,

USA,Canada,Poland,Costa Rica and Spain to around 3,000 due to deal