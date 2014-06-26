FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GFT Technologies is taking over over Rule Financial Ltd
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 26, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GFT Technologies is taking over over Rule Financial Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - GFT Technologies AG : * Says is taking over the British-based Rule Financial Limited * Says parties agreed to maintain secrecy about the amount of the purchase

price * Says as a result of the takeover, the GFT Group expects an additional

turnover of around EUR 42 million in the second half of 2014 * Says this means that the GFT group’s turnover forecast for the 2014 financial

year will increase to around EUR 352 million * Says annual forecast for the EBITDA will increase by EUR 1.50 million to EUR

29.50 million * Says ebt forecast for the GFT Group will remain unchanged at EUR 23.00

million * Says group workforce to increase by about 660 employees in UK,

USA,Canada,Poland,Costa Rica and Spain to around 3,000 due to deal * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.