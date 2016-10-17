FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Access Bank Ghana launches IPO to raise $26.2 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Access Bank Ghana launches IPO to raise $26.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Access Bank Ghana launched an initial public share offer on Monday, aimed at raising at least 104 million cedis ($26 million) for the lender, which is a subsidiary of Access Bank of Nigeria.

The offer follows approval from Ghana's Security and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange, with the offer open from Wednesday until Nov. 11, the bank said in a statement.

"We are seeking to expand our operations by making new investments in branch expansion, robust technology and other infrastructure," said Access Bank Ghana Managing Director Dolapo Ogundimu.

The launch reflects a drive by subsidiaries of Nigerian banks to seek fresh sources of funding given the weakness of its own economy due to low oil prices. ($1 = 3.9680 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, with additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.