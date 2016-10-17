FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Access Bank Ghana launches IPO to raise $26 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Access Bank Ghana launches IPO to raise $26 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of stake sale)

ACCRA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Access Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Access Bank of Nigeria, launched an initial public share offer on Monday aimed at raising at least 104 million cedis ($26 million).

The Nigerian bank told Reuters it would also cut its stake to 78 percent from 100 percent in the flotation, aimed at enabling Access Bank Ghana to become self-funding.

The launch is in line with a broader drive by subsidiaries of Nigerian banks to seek fresh sources of funding, given the weakness of its own economy due to low oil prices.

"We are seeking to expand our operations by making new investments in branch expansion, robust technology and other infrastructure," said Access Bank Ghana Managing Director Dolapo Ogundimu in a statement.

The offer follows approval from Ghana's Security and Exchange Commission and the Ghana Stock Exchange, with the offer open from Wednesday until Nov. 11, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 3.9 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, with additional reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.