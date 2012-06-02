FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargo jet hits bus in Ghana, at least 10 dead
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 2, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Cargo jet hits bus in Ghana, at least 10 dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 2 (Reuters) - A cargo jet slammed into a minibus at Ghana’s Accra airport on Saturday after overshooting the runway on landing, killing at least 10 people, according to a Reuters witness and an aviation official.

The plane belonged to Nigerian cargo airline Allied Air, according to a civil aviation authority official who asked not to be named. A Reuters witness at the airport said the plane had the words Allied Air on the side.

A badly mangled minibus was beside the plane wreckage, and ten bodies lay nearby, the witness said. Ambulances, police and military were at the scene, he said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.