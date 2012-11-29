UPDATE 1-Argentina asks UN court to tell Ghana to release ship

(Adds likely judgment on Dec. 15 in paragraphs 12-14)

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Argentina asked a United Nations court on Thursday to order the immediate release of a naval tall ship training vessel being held in Ghana at the request of holders of defaulted Argentine bonds.

The West African nation detained the frigate ARA Libertad, an Argentinian sailing ship in the port of Tema on Oct. 2 at the request of hedge fund NML Capital Ltd, which says Argentina owes it $300 million on bonds which have been in default since 2002.

Last week creditors won a U.S. court ruling ordering Argentina to pay $1.3 billion to sovereign bond holders who had shunned debt restrucuturing deals in 2005 and 2010.

But Susana Ruiz Cerutti, head of an Argentinian delegation, on Thursday told the Hamburg-based International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea that warships have immunity under international maritime law and it was a “mystery” why Ghana had not allowed the ship to leave.

Cerutti said the tribunal should order the ship’s release as the United Nations convention on the law of the sea gives warships immunity from civil actions.

“Because a ‘vulture fund’ has chosen the frigate to be the subject of proceedings does not absolve Ghana of its international obligations,” Cerutti said.

Argentina refers to funds like NML as “vulture funds” because they buy distressed or defaulted bonds and then sue in international courts to get paid in full.

The convention does not define warships as carrying weapons and the Libertad is an unarmed naval training vessel, she said.

A skeleton crew of 45 sailors remains on board the Libertad after the evacuation of about 300 crewmen.

The ship was visiting Ghana under Argentina’s programme to boost cooperation and friendship in the southern hemisphere and was seized in a “brutal manner”, she said. Ghana had also not replied to repeated Argentine government communications.

Ghana will start its submission to the court later on Thursday.

The court will announce its decision on Dec. 15, tribunal judge Ruediger Wolfrum told Reuters during a break in the proceedings.

He said the court would only make a decision about whether the ship should be released and may not make a wider judgment about whether warships can be arrested in civil debt cases.

Asked what factors would be considered in the court's decision he said: "We will consider plausible causes and urgency to preserve the procedural position of Argentina."