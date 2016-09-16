FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana to issue first domestic dollar bond next month - Finance Minister
September 16, 2016 / 7:16 PM / a year ago

Ghana to issue first domestic dollar bond next month - Finance Minister

Kwasi Kpodo

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue its first domestic investor-only dollar bond next month in an effort to deepen the government's financing streams and bolster the local bond market, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday.

The two-year bond with a target of about $50 million would be issued through a book-building system to be arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and brokerage firm Strategic African Securities, Terkper told reporters in Accra.

"The goal is to issue a dollar bond to meet some of our dollar commitments in the budget, most of which are related to capital expenditure," Terkper said, adding that the overall objective was to rationalise the local dollar market. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
