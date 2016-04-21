FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ghana sells 1.123 bln cedi 3-year domestic bond at 24.5 pct yield
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 21, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana sells 1.123 bln cedi 3-year domestic bond at 24.5 pct yield

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Offshore buyers constitute 71 pct of allotted bids

* Yield marginally lower than previous sale (Adds details, context)

ACCRA, April 21 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 1.123 billion cedis ($294 mln) for a three-year domestic bond with a yield of 24.5 percent, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government’s 2016 budget. It was sold through a book-builder’s system arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic and Strategic African Securities.

Total bids received amounted to 1.13 billion cedis with 71 percent of that coming from offshore investors, the source said.

The West African nation paid 24.75 percent yield on a three-year bond arranged by book-builders in January.

The major commodities exporter is implementing a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by budget deficits, inflation and a widening public debt.

Ghana’s total public debt is around 70 percent of GDP, while consumer inflation stood at 19.2 percent in March, up from 18.5 percent the month before. The yield on Ghana’s weekly benchmark 91-day treasury bill was 22.8017 percent last Friday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Joe Bavier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.