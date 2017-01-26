FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana sells 369.47 mln cedis ($84.7 mln) local bond at 18.75 pct yield
January 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 7 months ago

Ghana sells 369.47 mln cedis ($84.7 mln) local bond at 18.75 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 369.47 million cedis ($84.7 million) worth of bids for a new five-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and the country will pay a fixed yield of 18.75 percent, lead arrangers said.

The bond is the first medium-term domestic offering since President Nana Akufo-Addo took power on Jan. 7 and is part of a government strategy to lengthen the maturity of the country's debt profile. Participation was open to foreign investors.

$1 = 4.3600 Ghana cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

