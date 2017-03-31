Ghana sells 3.42 bln cedis ($790 mln) 15-yr local bond debut

ACCRA, March 31 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 3.42 billion cedis ($790 million) worth of bids for a debut 15-year domestic bond issued on Friday, and it will pay a yield of 19.75 percent, lead arrangers said. The West African oil, gold and cocoa exporter also accepted 1.45 billion cedis worth of bids ($335 mln) for a concurrent 7-year local bond at a yield of 19.75 percent as part of renewed efforts to use longer maturities to rebalance its finances.

$=4.3300 cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier