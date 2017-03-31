FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ghana sells 3.42 bln cedis ($790 mln) 15-yr local bond debut
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 5 months ago

Ghana sells 3.42 bln cedis ($790 mln) 15-yr local bond debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 31 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 3.42 billion cedis ($790 million) worth of bids for a debut 15-year domestic bond issued on Friday, and it will pay a yield of 19.75 percent, lead arrangers said. The West African oil, gold and cocoa exporter also accepted 1.45 billion cedis worth of bids ($335 mln) for a concurrent 7-year local bond at a yield of 19.75 percent as part of renewed efforts to use longer maturities to rebalance its finances.

$=4.3300 cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.