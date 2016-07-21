FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ghana sells 967.5 mln cedis ($245.5 mln) in 5-year domestic bonds
July 21, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Ghana sells 967.5 mln cedis ($245.5 mln) in 5-year domestic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 21 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 967.5 million cedis ($245.5 million) worth of bids for a five-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and will pay a fixed yield of 24.75 percent, transaction arrangers said on Thursday.

Total bids tendered at the sale, which was open to foreign investors, amounted to 972.5 million cedis, said the lead team consisting Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and the Accra-based Strategic African Securities.

$1 = 3.9400 Ghana cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
