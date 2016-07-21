Ghana sells 967.5 mln cedis ($245.5 mln) in 5-year domestic bonds

ACCRA, July 21 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 967.5 million cedis ($245.5 million) worth of bids for a five-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and will pay a fixed yield of 24.75 percent, transaction arrangers said on Thursday.

Total bids tendered at the sale, which was open to foreign investors, amounted to 972.5 million cedis, said the lead team consisting Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank and the Accra-based Strategic African Securities.