FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ghana set to issue maiden 10-year domestic bond to ease rates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 10 months ago

Ghana set to issue maiden 10-year domestic bond to ease rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ghana will issue its first 10-year domestic bond next week in an effort by the debt-burdened commodity exporter to ease interest rates and raise longer term funds to support government capital expenditure, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The 2026 issuance, open to non-resident buyers, will seek to raise about 200 million cedis ($50 million) through a book-building transaction that will open on Wednesday and close with final pricing on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Lead arrangers are Barclays Bank Ghana, Stanbic Ghana and brokerage firm Strategic African Securities. They are expected to provide initial pricing guidance for the bond on Monday.

The West African country signed a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund in April 2015 to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by public debt, high interest rates, deficits and above-target inflation.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper hinted at the planned 10-year bond in a September interview with Reuters, saying the government would no longer use short-term debts for infrastructure projects. ($1 = 3.9900 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.