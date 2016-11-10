FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Ghana sells 438 mln cedis ($110 mln) in first 10-yr domestic bond
November 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 10 months ago

Ghana sells 438 mln cedis ($110 mln) in first 10-yr domestic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 438 million cedis ($110 million) worth of bids for its first 10-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and the major commodities exporter will pay a fixed yield of 19.0 percent, according to lead arrangers.

The 2026 debut, open to foreign investors, was oversubscribed above the initial 200 million cedi target, according to arrangers Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana and Accra-based brokerage firm Strategic African Securities. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
