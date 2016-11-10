Ghana sells 438 mln cedis ($110 mln) in first 10-yr domestic bond

ACCRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 438 million cedis ($110 million) worth of bids for its first 10-year domestic bond issued on Thursday and the major commodities exporter will pay a fixed yield of 19.0 percent, according to lead arrangers.

The 2026 debut, open to foreign investors, was oversubscribed above the initial 200 million cedi target, according to arrangers Barclays Bank, Stanbic Bank Ghana and Accra-based brokerage firm Strategic African Securities. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma farge)