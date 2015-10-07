FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana sets final guidance of 10.875% area on US dollar October 2030 bond
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana sets final guidance of 10.875% area on US dollar October 2030 bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Ghana has set final guidance on its US dollar October 2030 bond at a yield of 10.875% (plus or minus 12.5bp), according to a lead. The bond will price within that range.

The guidance compares with initial price thoughts of 11% area announced earlier on Wednesday.

Demand for the note, which has a partial guarantee from World Bank agency IDA for up to 40% of the final size, is in excess of US$2bn.

The amortising bond has a 14-year weighted average life, with three equal redemption payments in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.

The expected ratings of the bond are B1 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch. Ghana’s sovereign ratings are B3 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The bond is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.