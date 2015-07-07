FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana says to open 2-yr cedi bonds to offshore buyers
July 7, 2015

Ghana says to open 2-yr cedi bonds to offshore buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 7 (Reuters) - Ghana will open its two-year domestic bond auctions to foreign investors this month, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday, in a renewed effort to attract more offshore funds and curb the cost of borrowing.

“We now have modalities in place to allow foreign investors to participate in our two-year auctions in line with the government’s new debt management policy,” the official told Reuters. “The process should kick in later this month and it is intended to draw in more offshore funds and boost liquidity flows.” (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
