Ghana to issue 400 mln cedi 7-year domestic bond in April
January 8, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana to issue 400 mln cedi 7-year domestic bond in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ghana plans to issue a 400 million-cedi seven-year domestic bond in April in a fresh bid to use longer-term maturities to restructure its rising debt, the central bank said on Thursday.

The West African country is seeking to raise a total of 25.4 billion cedis ($7.88 billion) in domestic securities for the first six months of the year, the central bank said in its issuance calendar released late on Thursday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Chris Reese)

