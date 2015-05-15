FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 25.0768 pct
May 15, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana 91-day bill yield rises to 25.0768 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.0768 at an auction on Friday, from 25.0373 percent at the last sale.

The rise, the first in several weeks, followed a surprise 100 basis point rate hike by the central bank on Wednesday to fend off inflation.

The bank said it had accepted 654.69 million cedis ($166.37 million) worth of bids of the 718.51 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper.

For full details please click here:

here%201433.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9350 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

