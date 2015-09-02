UPDATE 1-Ghana hires banks for potential Eurobond

(Adds size and roadshow details)

By Sudip Roy and Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Ghana has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered for a new bond deal, according to sources.

Ghana is looking to raise up to US$1.5bn. A London and New York roadshow has been announced for the third week of September, said Trieu Pham, CEEMEA strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, citing Ghana’s parliamentary finance committee.

Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.