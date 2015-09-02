FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ghana hires banks for potential Eurobond
September 2, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana hires banks for potential Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds size and roadshow details)

By Sudip Roy and Michael Turner

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Ghana has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered for a new bond deal, according to sources.

Ghana is looking to raise up to US$1.5bn. A London and New York roadshow has been announced for the third week of September, said Trieu Pham, CEEMEA strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, citing Ghana’s parliamentary finance committee.

Ghana is rated B3 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

