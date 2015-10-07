FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Ghana begins marketing US dollar October 2030 bond at 11% area
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 7, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Ghana begins marketing US dollar October 2030 bond at 11% area

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ratings to reflect the notes)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has begun marketing, at a yield of 11% area, a US dollar benchmark-sized October 2030 bond.

Order books are now open on the bond, which will have a guarantee from World Bank agency, IDA, for up to 40% of the final size. It is expected to price later on Wednesday.

The amortising bond has a 14-year weighted average life with three equal redemption payments in October 2028, October 2029 and October 2030.

The expected ratings of the bonds are B1 by Moody’s and BB- by Fitch. Ghana’s sovereign ratings are B3 by Moody’s and B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.