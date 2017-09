ACCRA, May 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana said on Friday the yield on its 91-day bill dipped to 24.0726 percent at its May 30 auction, from 24.0778 percent at the last auction.

The Bank said 529.15 million cedis ($176.5 million) worth of bids for the 91-day paper were accepted at the auction out of a total 531.74 million cedis of bids tendered.

