FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ghana pays 24.5 pct yield for 1.5 bln cedi bond
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

Bank of Ghana pays 24.5 pct yield for 1.5 bln cedi bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana paid a 24.5 percent yield on a 3-year fixed rate 1.5 billion CFA franc ($399 million) bond on Thursday, up from 23.47 percent paid on another bond in May, a senior government official told Reuters, giving no further details.

The government launched a $1 billion Eurobond at 10.75 percent coupon rate on Oct. 7. It had initially targeted $1.5 billion bond at 9.5 percent and a failure to achieve this has put pressure on the domestic debt market, economists said. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.