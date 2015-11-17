FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana expected to print US$750m Eurobond in 2016
November 17, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana expected to print US$750m Eurobond in 2016

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Ghana’s authorities are planning a US$750m Eurobond in 2016, according to a research note from Fitch Ratings, citing the country’s budget announcement.

At the end of last month, Ghana’s finance minister Seth Terkper said that the sovereign could print a fresh Eurobond of up to US$500m by the end of the year if market conditions were right..

Ghana’s last foray into the bond market came at the beginning of October, when the sovereign placed a US$1bn 10.75% 15-year bond that had a 40% guarantee from a World Bank Group member..

The sovereign issuer is rated B3 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
