Ghana to meet investors ahead of US dollar bond
July 29, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Ghana to meet investors ahead of US dollar bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana will meet fixed income investors in the US and UK from next week ahead of a potential bond issue, according to a lead.

Officials from the country will undertake the roadshow in London, New York and Boston from Monday.

A US dollar benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond may follow. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the leads.

At the same time, the sovereign has announced a tender of its US dollar 8.5% 2017 notes. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

