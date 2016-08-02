FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana plans five-year average-life bond -lead
August 2, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

Ghana plans five-year average-life bond -lead

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana plans to issue an amortizing bond with a weighted average life of five years, according to a lead.

The deal is expected this week, the lead said. Ghana is completing a two-day roadshow in the US.

The sovereign is also undertaking a tender offer for its outstanding 8.5% due 2017 notes. The deadline on the offer is August 5.

Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

