a year ago
Ghana pulls planned five-year amortising bond issue
August 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Ghana pulls planned five-year amortising bond issue

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has decided not to go ahead with a bond issue but will continue with a tender offer on its 2017 bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign planned to issue an amortising bond with a weighted average life of five years in conjunction with the buyback.

But in a statement released on Thursday morning Ghana said "it will continue to monitor markets in the context of a potential new issue", meaning a new deal was not imminent. The sovereign thanked investors "for their positive feedback."

The statement said Ghana would still proceed with a capped cash tender offer of up to US$100m on its 2017 notes. The deadline for the tender offer is Friday.

Ghana is rated B3 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
