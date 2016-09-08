Ghana markets US dollar bond at high 9% yield

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has begun marketing a US dollar bond that will mature in 2022 at a yield of high 9%.

It is the second time the sovereign will attempt to sell the notes, having postponed an offering last month because of disagreement with investors over pricing levels.

The benchmark-sized bond, which has a weighted average life of five years, with three equal repayments in 2020, 2021 and 2022, is today's business.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the leads. Ghana is rated B3/B-/B.

At the same time, the sovereign has announced a further tender of its 8.5% due 2017 notes. Last month Ghana bought back just under US$100m of the bonds through a tender that still went through despite the postponed new issue. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)