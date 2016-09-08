Ghana launches US$750m five-year weighted average life bond at 9.25%

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Ghana has launched a US$750m bond due 2022 at a yield of 9.25%, according to a lead.

That compares with guidance of 9.5% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and an initial high 9% marketing level.

It is the second time the sovereign will attempt to sell notes, having postponed an offering last month because of disagreement with investors over pricing levels.

The bond, which has a weighted average life of five years with three equal repayments in 2020, 2021 and 2022, will price later today.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are the leads. Ghana is rated B3/B-/B.

At the same time, the sovereign has announced a further tender of its 8.5% 2017 notes. Last month Ghana bought back just under US$100m of the bonds through a tender that still went through despite the postponed new issue. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)