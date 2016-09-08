FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ghana accepts 314.1 mln cedis in bids for 3-yr bond at 24.0 pct yield
September 8, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ghana accepts 314.1 mln cedis in bids for 3-yr bond at 24.0 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ACCRA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ghana accepted 314.1 million cedis ($79.2 mln) worth of bids for a three-year domestic bond with at a slightly lower yield of 24.0 percent, transaction arrangers said on Thursday.

Proceeds of the bond, which was open to offshore investors, will be used to finance the government's 2016 budget. Total bids received amounted to 414.1 million cedis, lead arranger Barclays Bank Ghana said.

The bond, sold through a book-builder's system arranged by Barclays Bank, Stanbic and broker Strategic African Securities had a pricing range of 23.0 percent to 24.5 percent.

Ghana is following a three-year $918 million aid deal with the International Monetary Fund to help restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by deficits, high public debt and high interest rates.

The West African country sold 303 million worth of bids in May through a similar transaction and obtained a yield of 24.5 percent.

$1 = 3.9647 Ghana cedis Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Richard Balmforth

