ACCRA Feb 10 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 15.6877 percent at an auction on Friday from 15.9522 percent at the last sale on Feb. 3. The bank said it had accepted 644.99 million cedis ($146 million) worth of bids out of 655.49 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on Feb. 13.