Indonesia Feb loan growth at 8.6 pct y/y - financial regulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Loans distributed by Indonesian banks grew by 8.6 percent in February, posting the biggest growth since June, the financial regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
ACCRA, March 24 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 17.5103 percent at an auction on Friday, from 17.2108 percent at the last sale, on March 17. The bank said it had accepted 717.15 million cedis ($166.44 million) worth of bids out of 721.15 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on March 27. For full details, click here: here%201530.pdf
($1 = 4.3087 Ghanaian cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)
