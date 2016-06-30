Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 22.7886 percent

ACCRA, June 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 22.7886 percent at an auction on Thursday from 22.7895 percent at the last sale on June 24.

The bank said it had accepted 830.88 million cedis ($210.88 million) worth of bids of the 853.24 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on July 4.

The auction, usually held on Fridays, took place on Thursday because Friday falls on Ghana's Republic Day holiday.

For full details please click here: here%201492.pdf ($1 USD = 3.9400 Ghana cedis) (Writing by Kwasi Kpodo)