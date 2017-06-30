ACCRA, June 30 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.3176 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9324 percent at the last sale on June 23.

The bank said it had accepted 603.8 million cedis ($137.4 million) worth of bids out of the 635.6 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on July 3.

For full details, click here: here%201544.pdf ($1 = 4.3950 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by John Stonestreet)