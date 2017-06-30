BRIEF-Takl Inc raises $10 mln in equity financing
* Takl Inc files to say it has raised $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2u7DdXs)
ACCRA, June 30 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.3176 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9324 percent at the last sale on June 23.
The bank said it had accepted 603.8 million cedis ($137.4 million) worth of bids out of the 635.6 million cedis tendered for the paper, which will be issued on July 3.
For full details, click here: here%201544.pdf ($1 = 4.3950 Ghanaian cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Takl Inc files to say it has raised $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2u7DdXs)
NEW YORK, June 30 The former chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Properties Inc was convicted on Friday of deceiving investors by inflating the real estate investment trust's financial statements.