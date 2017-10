ACCRA, March 5 (Reuters) - Ghana’s 2013 budget aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 9 percent, from just over 12 percent in 2012, by enhancing tax revenues and controlling expenditures, a source with knowledge of the document said on Tuesday.

The government spending plan assumes an economic growth rate of 8 percent in the oil, cocoa and gold producing nation and targets an inflation rate of 9 percent. Ghana’s finance minister will present the budget to parliament later on Tuesday.