Ghana to raise 2014 budget deficit target to 8.8 pct of GDP -sources
July 16, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana to raise 2014 budget deficit target to 8.8 pct of GDP -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 16 (Reuters) - Ghana will raise its 2014 budget deficit target slightly to 8.8 percent of GDP in a supplementary budget due to be presented on Wednesday, up from an initial projection of 8.5 percent, senior government sources told Reuters.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper will also announce a revised inflation target of 13 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, up from 9.5 percent, plus or minus two percent, when he reads the budget to parliament later on Wednesday.

The revised 2014 economic growth forecast will be 6.6 percent, down from a target of 8 percent, the sources said. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Bate Felix and David Lewis)

