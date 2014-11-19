Ghana aims to cut budget deficit to 6.6 pct/GDP in 2015 -senior official

ACCRA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ghana aims to cut its budget deficit to 6.6 percent of GDP in 2015 from a forecast 9.6 percent in 2014, a senior official told Reuters ahead of the annual budget on Wednesday, adding that economic growth would slow to 5.0-6.0 percent next year.

The government hopes to seal a provisional agreement with the International Monetary Fund this week on a financial assistance programme to start in January aimed at restoring fiscal stability, said the official who declined to be named. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Susan Fenton)