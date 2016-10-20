Ghana needs $2.75 bln to fund operations through March 2017 -minister

ACCRA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ghana's Finance Minister Seth Terkper asked parliament on Thursday for almost 11 billion cedis ($2.75 billion) to finance government operations through the first quarter of 2017 by which time a full budget will have been presented.

The request, which the opposition said it would not oppose, comes in lieu of an annual budget, which will be tabled in the first three months of next year once a Dec. 7 presidential election is over. ($1 = 3.9700 Ghana cedis) (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)