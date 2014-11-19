Ghana targets 2015 inflation of 11.5 pct - budget

ACCRA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ghana will target inflation in 2015 at 11.5 percent and a medium term budget deficit of 3.5 percent of GDP by 2017, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Wednesday in his annual budget speech.

He said the government will impose a special petroleum tax of 17.5 percent and continue its temporary freeze on the hiring of public sector workers as part of measures aimed at reducing a stubbornly high budget deficit. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis and Susan Fenton)